Fireworks ban in unincorporated King County proposed

A proposed King County measure would ban lighting off fireworks in unincorporated areas and increase fines for doing so.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County council members are considering a ban on selling and discharging fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county.

The Committee of the Whole is expected to discuss the measure, which is sponsored by Councilmembers Joe McDermott and Claudia Balducci, on Wednesday.

While many cities within King County have already banned fireworks, including Seattle, people can light off fireworks in unincorporated areas on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. Sales are also allowed for a certain period of time leading up to the two holidays.

Under the proposed measure, people could not discharge fireworks, although public displays are still allowed with a permit from the fire marshal’s office.

Violations are still a misdemeanor, but the maximum fine would be raised from $250 per day to $1,000 per day.