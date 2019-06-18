SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — In just a few weeks, firework stands will be popping up in time for the 4th of July.

At the same time, South Snohomish County Fire will ask the Snohomish County Council to consider a fireworks ban for parts of the county.

"If we know something is going to happen, which we do. We know there will be injuries this year. We know there will be fires. It's our job to protect to public and we start by putting a ban on this," said Interim Fire Chief Doug Dahl.



Dahl said the department will ask the county council to ban fireworks for part of unincorporated South Snohomish County starting in 2021. He said authorized firework displays would still be allowed.



"Unincorporated Snohomish County, I live there, so I would be banned from lighting fireworks and I'm selling them," said Anthony Remirez who's operated firework stands throughout Snohomish County.

Ramirez owns Anthony's Wholesale Fireworks and said in 2018, he sold more than 10 tons of fireworks to people across the state.

South County Fire has been asking the county council to pass a ban for at least 10 years.

Dahl said since 2005, the department has seen countless accidents, and has spent almost $4 million fighting fires caused by fireworks.



"When you're lighting a fuse on something, accidents happen," said Dahl.

The department said several areas along I-5 in Snohomish County already have firework bans.



Ramirez wants South County Fire to look at education efforts before taking away an activity he knows many enjoy this time every year.

"The 4th of July block party changes dramatically. Do we drive somewhere and watch? It's just not the same," said Ramirez.