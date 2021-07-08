The latest on fires burning in Oregon, SE Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a number of wildfires burning in Oregon and Southern Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.
Oregon
Jack Fire
- Location: Umpqua National Forest, north of State Highway 138 and east of Forest Road 4713 (Jack Creek Road)
- Acreage: 23,646
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: July 5
- Containment: 54%
- Closures: Friday, the Umpqua and Willamette National Forests updated existing closure orders to encompass the Rough Patch, Jack, Archie Creek and Devil's Knob Fire Areas. This includes Canton Creek Campground, Musick Guard Station and Cover Campground. Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management has expanded its closure area to include the Scaredman Recreation Site. Francis Creek Road from the junction with Canton Creek Road north to the district boundary has been closed since Aug. 5. Copies of all closures and maps can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7758/
- Evacuation information: For the latest evacuation information, please visit the Douglas County Sheriff's Office interactive evacuation map.
- More info: Visit the Jack Fire information page on Facebook.
Black Butte Fire
- Location: Eight miles NE of Antelope Lookout
- Acreage: 18,330
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: August 3
- Containment: 30%
- Closures: The Big Creek Campground is closed on the Malheur National Forest as of August 8, 2021. For updated Forest closure information, please visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
- Evacuation information: None at this time
- More info: Go to the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur or follow on Facebook for the latest info on closures and more.
Middle Fork Complex
- Location: Nine miles north of Oakridge, Ore.
- Acreage: 8,940
- Cause: Unknown
- Began: August 1
- Containment: 7%
- Closures: Some National Forest System lands near the Middle Fork Complex fires are temporarily closed to provide for public safety. Please be sure to check current conditions before planning your trip to the Willamette National Forest. For more information visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/fire/?cid=fseprd552029.
- Evacuation information: Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation notices have been issued by Lane County. For current evacuation information and an interactive map of evacuation areas: www.LaneCountyOR.gov/MiddleForkComplex.
- More info: A virtual community briefing will be help at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16. It can be viewed here: https://fb.me/e/MD2dtsVN
- If residents will need transportation assistance to evacuate, they should fill out the pre-registration form on the City of Oakridge websiteas soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance with livestock or large animal evacuation should contact Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.
A shelter for livestock is being established at the Lane County Fairgrounds (796 W. 13th Avenue, Eugene) for areas under an evacuation notice. It will open at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11.
The complex includes the Packard, Windfall, Symbol Rock, Devi's Canyon, Larison Cove, Way, Warble, and Journey Fires.
Fox Complex
- Location: 10 miles west of Lakeview, Ore.
- Acreage: 5,406
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: August 1
- Containment: 15%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information:
Level 3: GO NOW: Highway 140 West at Juniper RV to Antelope Valley Ranch. All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Highway 140.
Level 2: BE SET: West of Antelope Valley Ranch to Tracy Loop. North of Highway 140 from Juniper RV to Lower Cottonwood.
Level 1 BE READY: 140 West south to Andy Hill Road. West on Andy Hill Road to Dog Lake Lane, to Dog Creek Bridge. All residences at Drews Reservoir. Tracy Loop to Upper Cottonwood Road. East of Lower Cottonwood Road to Cottonwood Creek.
- More info: The Red Cross has been contacted to establish an evacuation center for the Patton Meadow Fire. A Red Cross Evacuation Center is open at the Daly Middle School (220 South H Street) in Lakeview.
The emergency closure area for the Bootleg Fire on the Fremont-Winema National Forest includes all of the Patton Meadow Fire area and is especially important in the area for public and firefighter safety. The order is formally referenced as Closure Order Number 06-02-21-08.
Skyline Ridge Complex
- Location: Five miles east of Canyonville, Ore.
- Acreage: 5,271
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: August 1
- Containment: 34%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: For the latest closure information for the Skyline Ridge Complex fire, click here.
- More info: The complex includes a number of small fires as well as the Poole Creek Fire, O'Shea Creek Fire, Sweat Creek, and Ike Butte.
Rough Patch Complex
- Location: Calapooya Divide in the Calapooya Mountains, between the Willamette River drainage and the Umpqua River drainage.
- Acreage: 12,271
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 29
- Containment: 3%
- Closures: Friday, the Umpqua and Willamette National Forests updated existing closure orders to encompass the Rough Patch, Jack, Archie Creek and Devil's Knob Fire Areas. This includes Canton Creek Campground, Musick Guard Station and Cover Campground. Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management has expanded its closure area to include the Scaredman Recreation Site. Francis Creek Road from the junction with Canton Creek Road north to the district boundary has been closed since Aug. 5. Copies of all closures and maps can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7758/
- Evacuation information: None listed
- More info: The Rough Patch Complex consists of 19 fires north of Glide, Ore.
Devil's Knob Complex
- Location: Beaver Creek area
- Acreage: 7,766
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 1
- Containment: 13%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: For the most up-to-date information on evacuation conditions, residents are encouraged to visit the Douglas County Sheriff Department's interactive evacuation map at www.dcso.com/evacuations where they can enter their address to determine what level they may be in. Residents can opt-in to receive emergency alerts based on their address by registering at www.dcso.com/alerts. The Umpqua National Forest has implemented an Emergency Fire Closure Order restricting public access to the majority of the Steamboat, North Umpqua, and South Umpqua drainages due to high fire danger and the safety of firefighting resources in the area.
- More info: Devil's Knob Complex consists of 40-plus lightning-caused fires.
Sunset Valley Fire
- Location: Wasco County
- Acreage: 987
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 1
- Containment: 85%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: Some evacuation levels remain, please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for the latest evacuation information. Local residents can also sign up to receive future emergency notifications through the county.
- More info:
Knoll Fire
- Location: Seven miles NE of McKenzie Bridge, Ore.
- Acreage: 544
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: Aug. 5
- Containment: 50%
- Closures: None listed
- Evacuation information: Highway 197 has reopened. Some evacuation levels remain, please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for the latest evacuation information. Local residents can also sign up to receive future emergency notifications through the county.
- More info: A virtual community meeting will be held about the Middle Fork Complex and the Knoll Fire at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 16. You can view it here: https://fb.me/e/MD2dtsVN
Bruler Fire
- Location: Near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts. The fire is burning near the junction of Forest Road 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road) and Forest Road 1133, approximately 8 miles south of Detroit Lake.
- Acreage: 195
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 12
- Containment: 75%
- Closures: A large closure area has been established to maintain firefighters and public safety. This closure encompasses large portions of Forest Service lands south of Detroit Lake, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20. The closure also includes the Middle Santiam Wilderness, Daly Lake, Tule Lake and the trail network known as the Old Cascade Crest trail system. The closure is posted to the Willamette National Forest webpage. A Bureau of Land Management closure area is also in place for lands along the Quartzville Scenic Byway/Quartzville road including Yellowbottom Campground, Old Miner’s Meadow Group Site, and nearby dispersed camping areas. Visit InciWeb for more information about closures in the area.
- Evacuations: None
- More info: On Saturday, July 24, the Willamette National Forest issued an order banning the use of campfires within the forest boundary. The fire ban includes fires within established campground firepits. Get updates on the Bruler Fire here
SE Washington
Green Ridge Fire
- Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington
- Acreage: 34,644
- Cause: Lightning
- Began: July 7
- Containment: 15%
- Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.
- Evacuation information: Garfield County currently has Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place. Level 1 evacuations were added on Thursday for Grouse Flats in southern Garfield County. For more information on evacuations in Garfield County, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xFyM4. Columbia County currently has Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuations in place. Wallowa County, Oregon currently has Level 1 evacuations in place for Grouse Flats. An interactive fire map that shows evacuations and other important information is available at https://tinyurl.com/yv2sypd4.
- More info: Visit the Green Ridge Fire information page on Facebook. The Green Ridge Fire has merged with the Lick Creek fire, which is 90% contained but burned 80,421.