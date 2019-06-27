Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a metal recycling plant in Woodinville.

A large plume of smoke can be seen crossing over Highway 522, according to Snohomish County First District 7. The fire is from a scrap metal and Styrofoam pile.

Residents in the area should close their doors and windows due to a strong odor from the burning materials.

No injuries are reported at this time. There is no word on how the fire started.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.