Explosion heard before large house fire in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Firefighters battling a large house fire in Snohomish early Monday morning said two people reported missing from the home were found safe.

Emergency crews were called just after 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 11700 block of 92nd Street SE in Snohomish after hearing reports of an explosion. Officials said two people from the home were unaccounted for until crews found one of the people. The other person reported missing showed up at the scene later.

The fire started on the upper level of the home, but firefighters were not able to reach due to the danger, officials said.

"We had what sounded like ammunition going off," the fire battalion chief said. "Just because of the danger and who knows where those projectiles were going, the crews pulled out of the house. We went to an exterior operation."

The fire battalion chief said there were no usable fire hydrants in the rural area, so crews used a specialized vehicle to bring in water from neighboring fire departments.

The flames were put out early Monday morning after a few hours of battling the fire. The fire completely damaged the inside of the home, but the extent of the damage was not released. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

