'Legacy of selfless service': Aberdeen remembers fallen firefighter, family man

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Family, friends, firefighters and the Aberdeen community paid tribute to Chad Mittleider Saturday with a Full Honors Line of Duty Death Memorial Service.
Mittleider was remembered as a brother, son, father, husband, friend, coach, firefighter, farmer and fisherman-- just to name a few.
Speakers talked about his love for his family, the way he lived life to the fullest, and the way he gave with a servant's heart in everything he did.
Mittleider grew up in Ellendale, North Dakota and Westport, Washington before meeting his wife Danielle Busz in Aberdeen in 1995.
They welcomed their daughter Kaydee Elizabeth in 1999. Mittleider served first as a volunteer firefighter and worked with the Ocosta Fire Department, Westport Fire Department and South Beach Ambulance Service before joining the Aberdeen Fire Department in 1999.
He was promoted to Fire Engineer/Paramedic in 2009 and served in the rank until his passing.
Mittleider's service included remarks from Chaplain Pat Ellis, Fire Chief Tom Hubbard, Assistant Fire Chief Dave Golding, family friend Kellie Daniels and Mittleider's wife, followed by a series of traditions including the Last Call.
The City of Aberdeen Fire Department released a statement Saturday reading: "Today's Full Honors Line of Duty Death Memorial Service is for Aberdeen Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Chad Mittleider who passed away on December 2, 2021 shortly after completing his 24-hour shift. Engineer/Paramedic Mittleider served with the Aberdeen Fire Department for 22 years and the fire service for 32 years. He was a valued member of the department who served with professionalism and compassion. His contributions to the department, the fire service, and the community are numerous and his legacy of selfless service will not be forgotten. The Aberdeen Fire Department and the Mittleider family would like to thank the numerous agencies and individuals, both locally and regionally, who have come forward to assist us during this difficult time."