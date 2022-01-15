'Legacy of selfless service': Aberdeen remembers fallen firefighter, family man

Family, friends and firefighters held a memorial Saturday for Chad Mittleider, who passed away following a 24-hour shift in December.

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Family, friends, firefighters and the Aberdeen community paid tribute to Chad Mittleider Saturday with a Full Honors Line of Duty Death Memorial Service.

Mittleider was remembered as a brother, son, father, husband, friend, coach, firefighter, farmer and fisherman-- just to name a few.

Speakers talked about his love for his family, the way he lived life to the fullest, and the way he gave with a servant's heart in everything he did.

Mittleider grew up in Ellendale, North Dakota and Westport, Washington before meeting his wife Danielle Busz in Aberdeen in 1995.

A full gym in Aberdeen to remember and honor son, brother, husband, father and Aberdeen Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Chad Mittleider. Today, a Full Honors Line of Duty Death Memorial Service. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/KCvBo1XqG1 — erica zucco (@ericazucco) January 15, 2022

They welcomed their daughter Kaydee Elizabeth in 1999. Mittleider served first as a volunteer firefighter and worked with the Ocosta Fire Department, Westport Fire Department and South Beach Ambulance Service before joining the Aberdeen Fire Department in 1999.

He was promoted to Fire Engineer/Paramedic in 2009 and served in the rank until his passing.

Mittleider's service included remarks from Chaplain Pat Ellis, Fire Chief Tom Hubbard, Assistant Fire Chief Dave Golding, family friend Kellie Daniels and Mittleider's wife, followed by a series of traditions including the Last Call.