It's been one year since a family of five died when fire gutted their cabin in Brinnon, Washington.

On June 10, 2018, parents Jenny and Jerry Drake, and their boys, Dylan, Zachary, and Braeden were asleep when their family cabin caught fire in Jefferson County.

There was no smoke detector installed.

“I never blame the victims in something like this,” said ATF Senior Special Agent Dawn Dodsworth. “It’s just something that generally people don’t consider. Anytime you sleep in a structure, that structure should be protected with a smoke alarm."

She said two-thirds of deadly fires in the U.S. happen in structures without smoke detectors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives ruled the cause as “unspecified,” in what was determined to be an “accidental” fire.

The ATF is now marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly blaze by reminding summer campers to make sure their cabins and trailers are equipped with smoke detectors.

Dodsworth said sleeping with bedroom doors closed provides another layer of protection.

She said renters of vacation homes should make sure the owners have working smoke detectors.

“You don’t have a second-chance at life,” said Dodsworth.

