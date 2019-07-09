ORCAS, Wash. — Boaters captured video of a fire engulfing a house on Orcas Island Friday afternoon.

The fire started at a home on Deer Harbor Road.

Michelle Burkheimer took the above video and said the house was about a mile south of Deer Harbor, on the way to Pole Pass.

The Orcas Island Fire Department responded to the fire and was working to put out the flames.

There wasn't any information on if anyone was injured.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story, check for updates.