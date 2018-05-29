Firefighters from four departments battled a blaze at Westview Apartments in Kirkland early Tuesday.

Crews found flames on the first and second floors as well as in the attic when they arrived at the complex on the 10800 block of Northeast 68th Street.

Some of the residents were alerted to the fire around 3:30 a.m. when someone started yelling and banging on doors to wake everyone up.

“I hear a guy yelling, going up and down on the walkway yelling, ‘there’s a fire everybody get out,’” resident Theresa Shelton said.

Deputy Chief Tim Day says 12 of the 14 apartment units in the complex were damaged or affected. Those living in the affected units are getting help from the Red Cross.

Fourteen people were home at the time of the fire, but all of them made it out safely. No injuries are reported at this time.

“When the fire department came, what really concerned me was that they weren’t able to find a fire hydrant. That’s scary,” Shelton said. “And they’re running, literally running around looking for one and I don’t believe there is one on the property.”

Firefighters from Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, and Bothell responded to the call.

Northeast 68th Street was shut down for a short period of time during the morning commute while firefighters conducted their investigation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

