Crews battle large structure fire at central Redmond strip mall

The fire broke out early Friday morning at a strip mall near downtown Redmond. No injuries have been reported.

REDMOND, Wash. — Firefighters are on scene of a large structure fire at a strip mall near downtown Redmond Friday morning.

The fire started in a building near NE 87th Street and 161st Avenue Northeast, according to the Redmond Fire Department.

Two units in the structure have been destroyed, and one is heavily damaged. Three others are still waiting to be assessed.

No injuries were reported from the scene. There’s been no word on what caused the fire.

At one point, crews reported seeing flames shooting through the roof of the structure.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.