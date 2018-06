A fire devastated a poultry farm in Tenino, Washington Monday evening, killing between 25,000 and 27,000 chickens.

The barn at Draper Valley Farms caught fire around 5:15 p.m., according to Thurston County Fire District 12 Chief Andrew Schaffran.

40 firefighters responded to the farm in the 16800 block of Gibson Road SW.

Investigators say the 520 foot by 45-foot barn is a total loss. By Monday evening, investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

