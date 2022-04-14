Fire engulfs community building in rural part of southwest Kitsap County

SEABECK, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the rural town of Seabeck, located in the southwest part of Kitsap County.
Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR) first tweeted about the fire at the Holly Community Club, located at 24283 NW Seabeck Holly Road, around 10:45 p.m.
The building was fully engulfed in flames.
In an 11:30 p.m. update, CKFR tweeted that crews were still battling the flames with multiple units called in from other departments.
The county’s fire marshal was also on scene.
No further information as to the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries was immediately available.
CKFR said there would be another update on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
