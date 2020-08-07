Crews battle fire at former funeral home in White Center

Firefighters from Tukwila, Skyway, and Puget Sound Fire responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building in White Center that used to be a funeral home early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on the 10700 block of 16th Ave SW around 4:30 a.m. the building used to be the Yarington's Funeral Home. The building sold to a developer for over $3.7 million, the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce reported in February.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters from Tukwila, Skyway, and Puget Sound Fire responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents in the area told KING 5 a small fire broke out in the back of the building in April.