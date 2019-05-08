Smoke was seen billowing from the top floor of the Bell Tower Apartments in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of 1st to fight a fire on the 16th floor. Crews had the fire under control shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The fire department said no one was inside the unit where the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said both directions of 1st Ave. S. near Blanchard St. were blocked for the emergency response.

The Bell Tower building is part of the Seattle Housing Authority, low-income public housing.