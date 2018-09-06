Aberdeen firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at the historic Aberdeen Armory Building Saturday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames and a column of black smoke erupting from the roof of the 96-year-old building, which is frequently used for community events and houses the Aberdeen Museum of History - which has an entire section dedicated to Aberdeen native Kurt Cobain and iconic grunge band Nirvana - the Grays Harbor Genealogical Society, the Aberdeen Senior Community Center and the Grays Harbor Community Action Program.

Grays Harbor 911 says there were no injuries.

Originally building in 1922, the Armory was initially used by the 489th Company Coast Artillery Corps and was later occupied by 12 different National Guard companies and battalions until 1978, according to the Aberdeen Museum of History.

Since the Armory had a large main floor, it was also offered as a mixed-use facility for the community and hosted several non-military public events, such as basketball games, car shows, dances, and auctions.

In 1976, the Armory was bought from the state by the Swanson Brothers, a well-known local family who introduced the concept of a "supermarket" to Grays Harbor. In 1981, the Swanson Brothers donated the Armory to the City of Aberdeen, with the condition that the building is used for public purposes only.

Since 1981, the city, the Aberdeen Museum of History, and the Community Action Council have poured nearly $250,000 into rehabilitation and renovating the building.

Watch a full report tonight on KING 5 News at 5 p.m.

Read more about the Aberdeen Armory Building and Museum of History

© 2018 KING