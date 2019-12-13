Multiple people from 89 apartment buildings have been displaced after a fire broke out in a Kent apartment complex Friday morning.

The fire started in a fourth-floor unit of the Woodland Estates in the 4800 block of Kent Des Moines Rd. around 9 a.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm.

One person injured their leg by jumping to safety from a third-story balcony. The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, said Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Captain Joe Root.

The four-story building suffered significant damage. It's unclear exactly how many units were damaged.

90 apartment units were ordered to vacate. Of those 90, 89 were occupied.

The Red Cross is working with building management to create a shelter on-site for those who were displaced.

At this point, investigators do not know when the majority of residents will be able to return to the building.

Fire officials do not know if those displaced will be without a home for the holidays.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.