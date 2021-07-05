Human-caused fire destroys old church in Battle Ground

Investigators said the fire was human-caused. No one was hurt.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Fire destroyed an old church and nearby house on the same property in Battle Ground early Monday morning.

No one was hurt.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said the fire was human-caused. A neighbor approached a fire investigator with surveillance video of a vehicle pulling up to the church and “possible flaming material being directed at the church from the vehicle.” The vehicle was seen speeding away.

Fire crews were called to the church, located at 24209 NE 92nd Avenue, around 2:24 a.m. after a neighbor across the street heard an explosion.

Firefighters said “extreme clutter in the church and around the property” made it difficult to stretch hoses around the buildings. Hundreds of mannequins were posed in the church and around the yard.

The fire spread from the church to a house on the property and sheds in the backyard.

There were no fire hydrants nearby so crews used four water tenders to bring water to the fire from over a mile away.