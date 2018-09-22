Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at an Everett appliance store Friday night. The building of Judd & Black collapsed in the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Several stations responded to the fire, which broke out around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The building is located at 3100 Hewitt Ave.

The fire was burning bright and visible from I-5 near US 2 Friday night, resulting in several motorists pulling over to watch.

Crews stayed on the fire overnight, and hot spots continue to smolder on Saturday. Roads around Judd & Black remain closed.

The Everett Fire Department said the building had no sprinklers since it was built before current fire code. Follow Everett Fire for developments.

​​​​​​​

