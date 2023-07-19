Fire destroys building at Whidbey Island farm

Every fire department on the island responded to the blaze.

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — Fire destroyed an equipment shop at a Whidbey Island dairy farm on Wednesday.

It broke out just after noon at the Engle Dairy Farm at the intersection of Fort Casey Road and Terry Road just outside of Coupeville.

Video posted to social media shows thick, black smoke billowing from the scene.

One person said they saw it as far away as Port Townsend.

Central Whidbey Fire & Rescue responded, along with every other fire agency on the island, including Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

It took more than three hours to put the fire out.

The fire was isolated to the one building.

Along with the fire, crews also battled the heat with temperatures in the low 80s.

Because it is a rural area, there are few fire hydrants around, which posed some challenges for those firefighters.

"Basically what happens is we have the hose lines laid out to the fire engine itself and we bring in water tenders. Those are trucks full of water, typically about 2,500 gallons. They drop their water. Then they go and refill," explained Central Whidbey Fire Chief Jim Mirabile.

There were no injuries.