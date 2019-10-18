SEATTLE — A school in south Seattle had to cancel some classes after someone allegedly set fire to one of their buildings.

St. Bernadette Catholic School on SW 128th Street in White Center released a statement Thursday, saying a fire caused major damage to their primary building, which houses the pre-school to third-grade classrooms.

It happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

School leaders said cleaners are working around the clock and through the weekend to get things fixed up by Monday, but in the meantime, PS, PK, and K-3 classes are canceled.

St. Bernadette officials believe the fire was an act of arson.

“Pray we can get things cleaned up and welcome students back very soon. Pray this does not happen to others. Pray for the arsonist/s that they get the help they need and do not hurt others,” wrote St. Bernadette on their Facebook page.

School officials said the fire did not have any effect on the upper building, so fourth-eighth grades have been able to stay on schedule.

Officials plan to convert the other rooms in the upper building to be classrooms, so that K-3 grades can get back to normal on Monday, Oct. 21.

"Unfortunately, all our elementary school materials and supplies have been damaged and need replacement quickly,” said St. Bernadette's Principal Eva Ruiz.

Principal Ruiz said people who want to help the school get back to normal can do so by donating directly or by checking out their Amazon wish list.

At this time, there is no word on any suspect(s) in this case.