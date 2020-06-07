Fire causes serious damage to Puyallup elementary school

A fire ripped through Karshner Elementary School in Puyallup Sunday causing heavy damage to classrooms, hallways and common areas. The cause is under investigation.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A fire ripped through a Puyallup school Sunday morning causing serious damage and the cause remains under investigation.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at Karshner Elementary School on 8th Avenue NW around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building and firefighters quickly declared it a second alarm. Firefighters initially went inside but conditions got too bad and they were forced to take a defensive attack and fight the fire from the outside.

Crews got the fire under control Sunday afternoon, but officials said they would be on scene throughout the night to check for hot spots.

The flames caused serious damage throughout the school, including water and smoke damage in classrooms, hallways and common areas, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

"It's heartbreaking because I know the kids are so excited to go back to school and who knows what they’re going to do now," said neighbor Clara Riggle.

The Puyallup School District had said in June it planned to welcome students back for in-person classes in the fall, but this damage will likely be a major setback.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.