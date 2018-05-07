Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked an overnight July 4th fire that burned two homes and damaged a third in Lake Stevens.

The fire happened just off the northwest corner of the lake, near Everett.

One of the homeowners said she was getting ready to go to bed when her husband noticed an orange glow and then fire outside their bedroom window.

The two managed to grab their cat and dog and evacuate their house without harm. The fire charred the side of their home and roof as well as their neighbor's, whose roof collapsed from the fire damage. Firefighters managed to stop the fire from completely burning a third home, but the flames melted the siding of the house.

The neighbor was out of town during the fire; no one was injured.

Fire investigators say it will take a couple of days to assess what caused the fire.

