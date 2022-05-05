Crews battle large structure fire at scrap metal facility in south Bremerton

The structure fire is at Navy City Metals, which is a scrap metal facility.

BREMERTON, Wash. — A large fire broke out at a scrap metal facility in the southern part of Bremerton Thursday afternoon.

The South King County Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that the first crews were still just arriving on the scene at Navy City Metals, located just off of State Route 16.

Pictures showed flames could be seen from the roadway along with a billowing column of smoke.

Commercial Structure Fire, Navy City Metals.



Be advised traffic might be impacted on the surrounding roadways. First crews are just arriving. Will post updates when available.@wsdot_tacoma @wspd8pio #skfrcares pic.twitter.com/pBMFG3RKxv — SK Fire & Rescue (@SKFR_Media) May 5, 2022

The westbound lanes of SR 16 and all lanes of State Route 3 were briefly blocked while crews responded to the scene. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported all lanes were reopened around 1:15 p.m. However, the department said there were still backups in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

There has been no word on any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.