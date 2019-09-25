Puyallup's Valley Plaza shopping center caught fire Tuesday night.

Crews from several agencies responded to the 1400 block of E. Main St. after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The shopping complex includes a grocery store, hair and nail salons, a shoe repair shop, and several places to eat.

It's unclear where the fire started or what sparked it.

Emergency crews asked the public to avoid the area while the firefight continues. It appears most stores were closed when the fire started.

There are no reports of injuries.