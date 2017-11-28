Looking to up your Christmas tree game this year? Try cutting down your own Griswold style.

Christmas trees can be cut in national forests, but is not permitted in wilderness areas or fire closure areas.

Before cutting down a tree, you must purchase a Christmas tree permit from a Forest Service office or various participating businesses. Those permits are now available.

Permits cost $10 for a tree up to 12 feet tall and $20 for a tree taller than 12 feet. However, a program that aims to get kids outdoors lets fourth-graders cut down a tree for free. Vouchers for fourth-graders can be downloaded at everykidinapark.gov and redeemed for a permit at a Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest Office.

Offices can also give you a map of designated areas where it's permitted to cut Christmas trees.

After you cut down the tree, attach the permit slip to it.

Since many national forest areas are snowy this time of year, come prepared. Bring chains for your car and other safety necessities, such as gloves, water, and a flash light.

Resources:

Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest Service Offices and vendors

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service Offices and vendors

Olympic National Forest Service Offices

