Financial assistance available for King County businesses damaged during protests

Individuals and businesses that suffered physical or economic damage during protests are urged to file for financial aid.

SEATTLE — King County is reminding business owners and individuals that a deadline is approaching to apply for financial aid to cover protest damages.

Businesses in King County that suffered property damage or other losses since May 25 may be eligible for financial assistance. Eligibility is determined through a damage assessment process that takes into account the total reported losses within King County.

Damage reports are for underinsured or uninsured losses. Before filing a damage report with King County, residents and business owners should contact their insurance provider about existing coverage and deductibles.

It’s also urged that businesses document the damage with photographs and keep records of all cleanup and repair costs.

Individuals and businesses must submit losses reports by 5 p.m. on July 17.