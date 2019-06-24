The National Transportation Safety Board has published its final report on a deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state in 2017, with the agency's vice chairman blasting what he described as a "Titanic-like complacency" among those charged with ensuring train operations were safe.

The train was on its first paid passenger run on a new route from Tacoma to Portland, Oregon, when it plunged onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens. In findings released last month, the NTSB said the engineer lost track of where he was and failed to slow down before a curve.

In comments published with the final report Monday, agency Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the derailment was "anything but unforeseeable." He noted that the NTSB "has been investigating overspeed derailments around curves for decades."

The derailment happened in the legislative district of Sen. Steve O'Ban (R-West Pierce County). He released a statement Monday on the final NTSB report.

“This final report demonstrates the need for public oversight of projects like these,” O’Ban said. “Someone needs to make sure all the pieces fit together. In this case, Sound Transit clearly failed to take responsibility. Before service resumes on the Point Defiance Bypass, we need to be able to assure the public that all safety recommendations have been implemented.”

His office says O’Ban plans to introduce legislation next year to create a bipartisan State Transportation Oversight Panel (STOP), to oversee future rail projects.

