Tacoma teachers could vote to go on strike during a general membership meeting Tuesday evening.

The Tacoma Education Association continued to bargain with the school district over Labor Day. The teachers' union says it is still working toward "fair compensation that is competitive with neighboring districts."

The potential vote comes after Tacoma teachers previously failed to meet the attendance requirement to vote on a strike Aug. 29.

The first day of school for Tacoma students is Sept. 6.

The Tacoma Education Association President Angel Morton said roll call was short by 90 teachers, failing to meet the 67 percent necessary. Tacoma teachers are calling for what they say are fair compensations.

In the wake of a state Supreme Court decision to fully fund public schools, Tacoma teachers are asking the district for raises they say they deserve and are needed to keep teachers in a district that has historically struggled.

“If we can’t get our numbers up in Tacoma nobody is going to stay here and that’s not good for kids. Kids need that continuity of instructors people who know the kids, programs and families. The district needs to take a look at priorities,” said Morton.

Morton said the Tacoma Public School District is offering a 3.1 percent raise. Some teachers say it’s unfair.

“The Superintendent is looking right at us and saying 'no you can’t have it.'” said Liz Fortson, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.

“To me, it’s an equity issue, not just for teachers but for the students in our community,” said Mary Carol Treleven, another teacher from Jefferson.

“As it stands right now, Clover Park, Fife, South Kitsap, they all are offering $10,000-15,000 more for the same work,” said Morton. “Historically, Tacoma has been the highest paid in the area the last couple years. We’ve been chipping away at that and the last couple of years the districts have been catching up or surpassing us.”

District Spokesperson Dan Voepel said the district is looking for a realistic deal based on the funding it has.

“I think everyone knows by now that Tacoma got shortchanged by this new funding formula and we have far less than other districts to work with and we’re willing to give what we have to give,” said Voepel.

“We’ve prided ourselves on being one of the highest paid school districts in the region that’s allowed us to create a great workforce of teachers very talented the most talented in the region dealing with a really incredible student population so to have that put at risk because this funding formula gives much more to other districts than it does to us that’s very frustrating to us," he said.

