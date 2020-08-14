'It breaks my heart': Delivery truck stolen from Fife food bank as demand soars during pandemic

Someone stole the only working truck from Lighthouse Storehouse, a small nonprofit food bank, that uses the truck to feed hundreds of people in Pierce County.

"It just breaks my heart to know that this might stop somebody from getting what they need," said Ken Banks, director of Lighthouse Storehouse in Fife.

Banks said he was preparing to pick up much-needed donations Thursday morning when he discovered his organization’s box truck was missing.

Lighthouse Storehouse uses the truck to haul pallets of produce, bread, milk, and pantry staples to their donation center, where demand for pre-packed boxes of food has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Banks said.

He reported the crime to police, but now Banks and his team are trying to figure out how they'll keep feeding roughly 1,500 people each week.

"Now we're down to maybe a third of what we can pick up at one time," he said.