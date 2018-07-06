UPDATE: Police say 13-year-old Vanessa Moore has been found and is safe.

UPDATE: The missing juvenile has been recovered and is safe! https://t.co/vX2ZHMLYhH — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) June 7, 2018

The previous story is below:

Detectives with the Fife Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Vanessa Moore was last seen by her dad around 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of 20th Street E, which is a few blocks east of Fife High School.

Moore said she was going to a nearby library, but didn't return home when the library closed. Her parents called police when they couldn't find her.

Police say she has family in the Tacoma area and also has contacts in Lakewood.

Moore is approximately 5 feet tall, 130 lbs., with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black “Caffeine Queen" shirt, a black sweatshirt, blue pants and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2018 KING