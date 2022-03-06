x
Anonymous bomb threat forces closure of Bainbridge ferry terminal

Three ferry terminals were closed midday Sunday due to an anonymous bomb threat.
Credit: WSF
Highway 305 to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.

SEATTLE — Ferry service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island is suspended after an anonymous bomb threat was made Sunday morning.

All sailings are currently suspended as state patrol sweeps the Bainbridge terminal. It's unclear when service will resume.

The threat was made shortly after 10:15 a.m., around the same time the ferry "Tacoma" departed from Bainbridge Island to Seattle.

Service between Seattle, Bainbridge, and Bremerton was suspended while law enforcement swept the ferry - which was docked in Seattle - and the Bainbridge terminal. 

Colman Dock reopened just before 1 p.m. 

Find ferry travel alerts here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

