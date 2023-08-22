Ferry damaged after running aground, service to resume Tuesday

Service was suspended after the Chelan ferry ran aground near Friday Harbor on Sunday night.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Interisland ferry service will resume Tuesday afternoon in the San Juan Islands after a day-long suspension paused travel on Aug. 21, according to Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The Chelan ferry, which services the San Juan Islands, was damaged and out of service after running aground on Sunday night near Friday Harbor. The boat remained there as divers assessed the damage, finding hull damage after striking the shoreline.

As of Tuesday, the boat was towed to Anacortes and a replacement boat, the Salish, will be used in its place. WSF plans to resume ferry service with the 2:15 p.m. trip leaving Friday Harbor Tuesday, Aug. 22.

#Chelan has been towed out of #FridayHarbor and is en route to #Anacortes. #Salish is heading up to the #SanJuanIslands and will begin service as the Interisland boat beginning with the 215p sailing out of Friday Harbor. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) August 22, 2023

Four passengers were on board at the time of the incident on Aug. 20 and no one was injured, according to WSF.

WSF is investigating with the U.S. Coast Guard to find what led to the vessel running aground.

In April, another Washington state ferry ran aground near Bainbridge Island with 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board, according to WSF.