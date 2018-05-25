Denise Williams was getting on the Mukilteo ferry back to her home on Whidbey Island, last week, and asked for the disabled rider discount. What followed left her feeling insulted and angry.

The ferry worker asked for an official disability card from the state.

Williams said hers was in the mail and produced a letter confirming that.

"She said that just because I have placard that doesn't mean I'm disabled, that her mother has knee problems and that doesn't make her disabled, she just has a placard," said Williams.

Williams also showed another letter from social security declaring her disabled since 2016.

Denise Williams isn't one to call attention to her disabilities.

In fact, if not for the placard on her car and the cane she occasionally uses you might not know there's anything wrong with her.

"I already feel self-conscious getting out of my car, parking in a handicap spot because I see Vietnam veterans or war veterans that might need that spot a little bit more than me," she said. "The whole thing was very insulting."

Make no mistake, though, Denise is disabled.

At just 39 years old, she has congestive heart failure and a pacemaker.

The toll taker handed Denise a flyer showing the acceptable forms of ID. On that very same handout, however, the ferry service itself acknowledges workers may not be familiar with all forms of identification.

"This does not mean it cannot be a valid form of ID," reads the handout.

Denise's card came in the mail two days later.

She hopes by coming forward ferry workers will now realize all disabilities aren't so black and white.

"There are a lot of hidden disabilities," she said. "Do you have to look like you're 75 years old? Do you have to have a physical deformity?"

A ferry official did apologize to Williams and refunded the $2 difference in the fare.

"This isn't about the $2," said Williams. "It's about dignity."

A ferry spokesman told KING 5, "WSF has clear policy that addresses disability discounted fare. We are actively investigating to determine exactly what happened and will take corrective action as needed."

