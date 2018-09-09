The Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry service was halted for several hours after the MV Salish ran aground at the Coupeville ferry terminal Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) officials say the Salish had a "soft grounding." Video taken by witness Tom Bajema shows the ferry pulling back and forth multiple times in an attempt to dock.

No one was hurt, but crews had to make necessary repairs to the ferry.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Port Townsend / Coupeville route resumed one boat service.

WSF advised drivers to take the Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton ferries as alternate routes. At one point, drivers reported 3-hour waits at Kingston Ferry Terminal. WSF also advised using Seattle/Bainbridge or Seattle/Bremerton as alternate routes.

Check ferry alerts and ferry/vessel watch times on the Washington State Ferries website.

(Video: Courtesy Tom Bajema)

