The Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry route is out of service until further notice after the MV Salish ferry ran aground at the Coupeville ferry terminal Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) officials say the Salish had a "soft grounding." It pulled back and then made it back into the dock after multiple tries.

No one was hurt, but now crews must make the necessary repairs to the ferry. Maintenance personnel were assessing the problem.

WSF says alternate routes are Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton. Reservation holders will not receive a No Show fee, they said.

Due to the canceled route, drivers were reportedly encountering 3-hour waits at Kingston Ferry Terminal. WSF was advising using Seattle/Bainbridge or Seattle/Bremerton as alternate routes.

Check ferry alerts and ferry/vessel watch times on the Washington State Ferries website.

