First on the scene: Renton's all-female firefighting team

The fire engine that responded to the plane crash at Renton Municipal Airport this week was about as unique as the emergency itself.

RENTON, Wash — The City of Seattle reports that in 2008, close to 9% of firefighters in Seattle were women. By 2022 however, that percentage had decreased to 7%, according to the city's fire chief.

Efforts are currently underway across King County to bring that percentage back up, and stories like this, in Renton, continue to prove why. On Monday, KING 5 reported how a small plane had crashed at Renton Municipal Airport, injuring two passengers. Those two people are expected to survive, and it is thanks in part to a unique, all-female team of firefighters who rushed to their aid.

"We have to assume the worst," said Jessica Clearman, a firefighter with Renton Regional Fire Authority's Engine 313 crew.

A Cessna plane had crashed in the grassy median of a runway. The tail and wing of the plane appeared to have broken off in the crash.

"There is nothing like driving with lights and sirens down the tarmac of an airport," said Clearman.

The plane had two occupants, warranting a steadfast response. Clearman and her two firefighting coworkers were the first on the scene.

"The airport's a whole different beast," said Clearman.

But the only thing rarer than a plane crash in itself is the responding fire team being entirely comprised of women.

"It just worked out that way," said Michaela Wallace, a firefighter with Renton Regional Fire Authority's Engine 313 crew.

"It's few and far between," said Clearman. "There's three of us on the engine, so, that was us."

Lieutenant Theresa Weaver responded on that engine as well; she is a nine-year veteran of Renton RFA and was promoted to her current position in 2020.

As far as emergency responses go, it rarely gets more complicated than a plane crash.

"Our triage count, figuring out what our patients are going to need," described Wallace.

Airport tower communications were essential. The firefighters worked with their superiors and with various other agencies to communicate the patients' needs clearly and concisely.

"This is an active airport. For an incident like this, it's like shutting down a highway, you have to shut down an airport," said Clearman.

A fuel leak was also discovered, which often increases the dangers.

"You just fall back on your basic training of, you know, what needs to get done," said Wallace.

Leaks like this require firefighters to be prepared for possible hazmat response.

"That's why we just keep our heads on a swivel and do our best," said Clearman.

And their best was enough. Miraculously, the passengers "were able to sustain just minor injuries, from what we saw" according to Clearman.

This heart-pumping situation once again proves how capable local female firefighters are when it comes to getting the job done.

"The standard is equal across the board. [Women and men] both need to be able to do the job equally," said Clearman.

Just ask Fire Chief Dawn Judkins of Mountain View Fire and Rescue. This spring, she became the first woman in the history of King County to be sworn in as chief.

"I have always, just personally, wanted to be the best firefighter," said Judkins. "I didn't want to be the best female firefighter."

She is passionate about hiring more women, but also added, "I don't want to hire a specific group of folks to change the diversity profile, I want to just hire the best candidates."

The best candidates, she said, come from the best pool of options. That is why she is now working to broaden and diversify who applies.

"There are so many women who have been a part of high school or college sports teams, that would be a great fit in the fire service," said Judkins.

Sports are actually in Clearman and Wallace's backgrounds.

"We both played college soccer," said Wallace.

The two followed their collegiate sports careers with years of hard work and skill development in emergency services.

"By the time we hit the line, we have so much training," said Wallace.

They both reiterated that all firefighting women are held to the same physical standards as men.

"This job isn't handed to you. You earn it," said Clearman.

And, actually, that is something they enjoy about the profession.

"We're expected just the same, and we take that as a healthy and welcoming challenge," said Clearman, with a smile.