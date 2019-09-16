SPANAWAY, Wash. — For years, they were called firemen. But that changed when women started becoming firefighters.

The industry is still dominated by men. The National Fire Protection Association puts the number of female firefighters below 10%.

This weekend, a group of female firefighters trained together in Spanaway.

The event brought together more than 40 female firefighters from California and Washington. They covered live fire training, worked with power tools and practiced auto extrication.

The goal was to mentor and empower female firefighters like Kelsey Nunley who started in Seattle last year.

“I took multiple tests over 7 years.” Nunley said getting hired was a long process.

For her, having a mentor made a big difference and coming to training like this helps her sharpen her skills.

“This is an opportunity to give people that skill-set that might help them advance in their careers,” Battalion Chief Kristine Larson from Los Angeles City Fire explained.

Larson has been a firefighter for 29 years and said she’s noticed more women entering the field, but admits there’s still a long way to go.

“A lot of these women are the only women in their department so their ability to train with other women, roundtable with other women, and figure out the other challenges that we have.”

The group also sponsors “Camp Blaze” a free camp for teen girls who might want to become firefighters. The camp is run by volunteers and funded through donations.

This training weekend was a chance to empower female firefighters and help them network.

"(We) continue to help encourage each other. We may work with men, but now we have a group of women at our backs that will help each other out,” Nunley said.

