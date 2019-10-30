FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — In less than a week, ballots have to be in the mail across Western Washington.

One city is deciding on whether to allow marijuana sales, nearly seven years after the rest of the state started opening up pot shops.

Federal Way is one of the few cities that has kept cannabis stores out. They even voted against them in 2015, but they’re trying again with Proposition 1.

Supporters say it will generate tax money and provide access for those who need medicinal marijuana.

“I think it's really important to our residents who don't have transportation that they don't have to take a bus 90 minutes to get to a rec. store in Des Moines or Fife,” said Federal Way resident Allison Taylor.

Those against the stores worry it might send the wrong message to children, especially with a proposed store near Federal Way High School.

“It's going to be everywhere but it doesn't have to be here,” businessman Tom Cantrell said.

Cantrell owns a business between the proposed store and the school. He put a large signboard along the street asking people to vote “no."

His sign actually violates city code and he's racking up fines because he feels so strongly over the issue. The yes side has their signs, too.

“It's very spirited, there's been a lot of callouts and innuendos," Cantrell said.

“I can't say I thought it was going to be as controversial as it has become. The “yes” side is passionate, the “no” side is passionate,” Taylor said.

