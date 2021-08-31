World Vision rushing supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Ida

Federal Way-based World Vision is coordinating relief efforts after Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — It’s a busy day for World Vision and its seven warehouse distribution centers around the country.

The World Vision team is prepared to respond when disaster strikes, and the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida is just the latest situation to activate their response efforts.

Reed Slattery, the national director for the humanitarian aid organization’s U.S. programs, is currently en route to Louisiana from Seattle.

Slattery said partners in Louisiana communicated the direst needs, and teams will send water, personal protective equipment, personal hygiene kits, beds and blankets, diapers, coolers, batteries and other essentials.

“We also know there’s massive power outages, so we are also sending some generators,” said Slattery.

World Vision has been around since the 1950s and is helping more than 3.5 million children in nearly 100 countries today. Although World Vision does have a global reach, their U.S. headquarters is located in Federal Way, and the organization also has a warehouse in Fife.

At the Fife warehouse, Partner Coordinator Thomas Jenkins said this week is a great example of the diverse work that World Vision is known for.