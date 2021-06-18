Wild Waves Theme and Water Park reopens in Federal Way

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park is reopening to the public Friday after nearly 600 days of being closed.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Wild Waves Theme and Water Park is reopening to the public Friday after nearly 600 days of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a rough year, of course, not opening in 2020," said Marketing Director Tracy Durhman. "But we have rolled all of our guest tickets and season passes over to 2021 automatically."

The experience will feature a new wave machine, a mobile food ordering app so people no longer have to wait in lines and a new party venue.

Through June 30 guests will also need to make reservations online.

Wild Waves staff are excited to welcome guests back after skipping the 2020 season altogether.

"After being closed for over 500 days, we feel just really fortunate that it's blue skies and sunny and our guests are going to have a great time," Durham said.

Staff at the park are following strict cleaning procedures, but as COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions lift, the park will work to return to normal operations.