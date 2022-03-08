Skateboarders want to save Federal Way park amid proposed city facility

Skateboarders say the proposed site for a new city facility in Federal Way is threatening a space that they love.

Example video title will go here for this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Skateboarders say the proposed site for a new Operations and Maintenance Facility in Federal Way is threatening a space that they love.

The city was considering a few different sites for the facility, with the Steel Lake Skate Park a top choice at this point. That has motivated people to speak up at city hall.

For the last two decades, David Waite has worked at 35th Avenue Skateboards, which is not far from Federal Way’s only skate park.

“To lose any kind of space like that. It's really just kind of a tragedy,” said Waite.

Waite adds that it is much more than a skate park for the spot’s regulars.

“To them, it's like all this space is sacred. Like they can't take this away. So, they were definitely pretty passionate about it,” he said.

That passion was clear when Waite posted about the potential plans for the park on social media.

“It seemed like the community really just went crazy,” Waite said.

What followed was a long line of speakers at a city council meeting last month.

“I came here on behalf of the local skate community,” one speaker said.

Another speaker told city council members that the park “is important to my exercise and mental health.”

“I have been ten years on the council and eight and a half as Mayor. I think this is one of the best public comments I think I have ever sat through,” said Mayor Jim Ferrell.

“It is not a done deal,” said Suzanne Vargo, a Federal Way resident.

Vargo wants the city to find a different location altogether.

“I hope they listened to the citizens for once. I hope they follow their growth management plan and get creative,” said Vargo.

Waite said there is talk at city hall of building a new skate park if this one is removed.