Federal Way

Shooting involving state trooper in Federal Way under investigation

State patrol confirmed a shooting involving a trooper occurred Wednesday night.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — A shooting involving a Washington State Patrol trooper occurred on Wednesday night in Federal Way, Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed.

There are no known injuries at this time.

South King Fire is asking people avoid the area near South 352nd and Enchanted Parkway South.

Trooper Johnson tweeted the Valley Independent Investigation Team will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

