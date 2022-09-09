Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized

The rink will become part of a larger development including affordable housing, a market for small business owners and entrepreneurs and a community center.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday.

The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.

The organization, whose name translates to "The Center for People of All Races" in English, opened a location in Federal Way in 2020. They are also working on bringing a community center, affordable housing, a child development center and other services into the area.

“The rink brings the community and families together and creates jobs for area youth, so we saw it as an essential piece of our plans,” said Estela Ortega, executive director of El Centro de la Raza. “It is not just about the community center and affordable housing. The rink is a local cultural fixture that we see as part of our overall efforts to bring services to the area.”

Plans also include social services and the development of a mercado, or market, for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sell their products.

The complex will be built in phases and will include the construction of 208 affordable housing units, according to the organization. The community center will offer youth services and space for artists. It will be located at the intersection of Pacific Highway South and 16th Ave South.