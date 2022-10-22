King County hosts workshop to recruit women for EMS, firefighting workforce

King County says only about 10% of the nation's firefighters are female, and hope workshops like these can improve that disparity.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Dozens of women in King County seeking to pursue careers in the firefighting and EMS workforce are heading down to Federal Way this weekend. That's where the county is hosting a workshop, looking for new recruits.

"I think it's a really cool opportunity, and if anything, it's a chance to prove everybody else wrong," said Casey Harder.

Harder is one of the more than 30 women participating in the King County-sponsored workshop, held at the South King Fire and Rescue Department in Federal Way. Organizers said 13 King County fire departments and EMS agencies are guiding participants through this line of work.

"It's really important to have women in the fire department, you're not just working with men out there. I think it's really important to have other women as a part of public service," said Harder.

According to the county, only about 10 percent of firefighters nationwide are women. That percentage is even lower in King County, which has a total of 3,500 (men & women) firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) overall.

"Closer to that 4 to 5 percent for each agency is probably more accurate,” said Shannon Oltman, a Lieutenant for South King Fire & Rescue. “That's what this is all about this is to get more diversity, in all different aspects get more women in the fire service and get more women in EMS."

The county has been doing these workshops every fall and spring since 2017. More than 150 women have participated over the years, with about a third of them getting jobs.

"Don't listen to people who tell you can't do it,” said Harder. “I mean I have women telling me what are doing, why would you do that, that's a man's job and that just makes me want to do it more, because we can do it just as well, if not better sometimes."