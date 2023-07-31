Islamic Center of Federal Way needs your help identifying thieves

Two mean appeared to break into the place of worship on Saturday.

KENT, Wash. — A local mosque shared surveillance video showing two men breaking into their office on Saturday afternoon. Its members said the men stole cash donations, likely "a couple hundred bucks," according to a board member.

Located on the border of Kent and Federal Way, the Islamic Center of Federal Way serves as a place of worship for hundreds of Muslims each week.

Its members are now asking for your help in identifying the two thieves responsible.

"If today it's us, then who's it going to be tomorrow?" said Muhammad Nazir, who serves on the board of the mosque.

One of the pillars of the Islamic faith is prayer five times a day.

"People come here to get a peace of mind," said Nazir. But that peace of mind was compromised due to the theft on Saturday.

"The mosque as a whole, is trying to do good, and this to happen," said Nazir.

Security cameras show the two men, unmasked and unconcealed, breaking in a little after 4 p.m. Mosque members told KING 5 they don’t recognize who they are. In the video, one waves to the other, appearing to know where the cash was held.

The irony is Nazir said if the thieves were truly in need the center could have just given them the donations.

“If they were in need, they could have simply come and asked," said Nazir.

Giving is yet another pillar of the Islamic faith.

The mosque's board has filed a report with Kent Police Department. According to the department's website, they have a non-emergency number you can call, (253) 852-2121, if you are reporting an incident where you have information about the people who committed the crime. They instruct you to include a name, where to find them, or a license plate number.

"Anything that’s broken can be replaced," said Nazir. "It’s the sense of security for the community which is the hard part.”

In the meantime, Nazir’s daily prayers will include "praying for justice."

He said he hopes, "That they’re caught, and you know, they’re brought to justice.”