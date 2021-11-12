Federal Way World Vision chapter poised to provide supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

FIFE, Wash. — Relief organizations nationwide are rushing to help victims impacted by deadly tornadoes that swept through five states Friday night.



Kentucky was among the hardest hit, with the state's governor reporting at least 70 people were killed in the storms.



Relief organization World Vision, which has U.S. headquarters in Federal Way, is poised to respond to what tornado victims might need in coming weeks and even months.



"Immediately, we started to connect with our warehouses to see what supplies we had," World Vision disaster response director Reed Slattery said.



Upon being notified of the tornadoes, Slattery connected with pastors and relief partners in Kentucky.



"The feedback we've been getting from them is just, devastating. The devastation is just overwhelming," Slattery said.



A World Vision warehouse in Fife is stocked with items that are ready to ship the moment there is a greater need, Slattery said. The initial shipment of relief items like hygiene kits, sanitary wipes, diapers and holiday toys for kids are already planned to head out of the organization's Chicago warehouse on Sunday.



The items include storage bins, which help victims collect household items that were blown away during the tornado.



"Imagine if they have heirlooms, or photo albums or things that are irreplaceable. They can find them in the rubble and pack them in here," Slattery said.



Slattery said the public can help by making a monetary donation rather than donating specific items. Those interested in making a donation could do so here.