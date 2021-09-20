Federal Way police shoot armed suspect after 3 failed carjacking attempts

Police said a suspect displayed a gun during three failed carjacking attempts in Federal Way Monday afternoon.

Federal Way Police shot a suspect Monday afternoon after three failed carjacking attempts. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers during the pursuit.

The condition of the suspect, a man in his 30s, is not known at this time. Police said the suspect is expected to survive. No officers or civilians were hurt.

The incident started just before 3:30 p.m. when officers were called to an attempted carjacking with a gun at the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway S. and S. 316th St.

As police pursued the fleeing suspect near The Commons Mall, he made a second carjacking attempt in the Panera Bread parking lot.

The suspect then crossed S. 320th St. on foot and tried unsuccessfully carjacking a third vehicle.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers and police shot the suspect. Officers provided aid until medics arrived and took the suspect to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

The incident was blocking S. 320th St. at 23rd Ave. S. during rush hour Monday.

Per protocol, the Valley Independent Investigation Team will conduct the investigation, according to Federal Way Police.

White male suspect attempted car-jacking x3. Pointed gun at officers who discharged their weapons. PD rendered aid until Medics arrived. Suspect transported to HMC, expected to survive. No officers or citizens were injured. S 320 St closed west of 23 Ave S for investigation. — Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) September 21, 2021

