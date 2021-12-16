Federal Way holiday play gives kids with disabilities a chance to shine on stage

The Special Stars production of The Little Drummer Boy will go on Friday evening in front of a sold-out crowd and an online streaming audience.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center is giving more than 70 kids from across western Washington a chance to shine on stage - including children of different denominations and disabilities.

The Special Stars will host their annual holiday play featuring an increasingly growing cast of characters. This year's production of The Little Drummer Boy will include children with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy in the group.

The program's success is largely due to a wish made by one program participant, Elias, several years ago.

Every Christmas, Elias, who has Down syndrome, wanted to play Joseph in the nativity play but never had the opportunity.

Elias's mother went to Nizta Salazar, the children's ministry director for the Seventh-day Adventist church in western Washington, who found a way to make it happen.

"Now we are up to 70 kids with disabilities who want to star on stage," Nitza said.

The production launched an annual inclusive holiday program that features dozens of children from around the region.

Nitza Salazar says the modest effort has blossomed into a stage full of first-time stars.

"You get emotional when you see all the kids up there and with everyone around them that's just like them, special in every way that they are, it's so nice because they get to play their own solo, they get to be themself, really," said Elias's sister Monica.

One participant, Deborah, will play an angel in the show. She said starring in the play makes her "very happy."

The sold-out performance is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., but spectators can also stream the show live on the program's website.