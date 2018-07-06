A man accused of exploding an SUV in a Federal Way neighborhood used homemade explosives, according to charging documents filed Thursday.

Federal Way police arrested 34-year-old Joshua Brooks a couple hours after the incident Tuesday that destroyed his Toyota 4Runner, court documents state. The 4Runner was parked in the driveway of the house Brooks shares with his parents.

Neighbors began reporting the explosion shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Debris from the SUV scattered across the 29800 block of 4th Avenue SW, falling in neighbors' yards and on their roofs. Officers found the 4Runnner's windshield almost 300 feet from the site of the explosion, according to an officer's report.

During a search of the Brooks' house, officers found and confiscated explosive-making materials and a small stockpile of firearms.

"Based on the items found in Joshua Brooks room there is probable cause to believe he was making homemade explosives," the officer's report stated.

WATCH: Close-up of the destroyed Toyota 4Runner

Brooks' parents told officers that he suffers from mental illness and lost his job the day prior to the explosion.

In the request for bail, the prosecuting attorney told the judge Brooks' "amount of explosives and firearms are concerning in combination with the defendant's mental state and pain pill addiction."

The attorney requested bail be set at $250,000. Brooks now faces charges for possessing an incendiary device.

© 2018 KING-TV