FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way home where an 85-year-old woman is believed to have attacked her roommates, murdering one, suffered "extensive damage" in a fire Monday morning.

South King Fire & Rescue firefighters were called to the scene along SW 306th Lane and "greeted with heavy flames."

The fire was mostly out by 8 a.m.

The home is the same where, according to court documents, 85-year-old Beverly Jenne assaulted her two roommates on Dec. 19. Police responded and found one woman dead from gunshot wounds and another woman injured. The two women were sisters.

Jenne owned the home since 1979 until November when it was foreclosed and purchased by someone else, court documents said.

The new owner rented the home to the two sisters. The sisters decided to let Jenne stay with them until she could find alternate housing.

Jenne "clearly harbored significant animosity," toward the two sisters, according to court documents.

Jenne also attempted suicide that same night, but survived, court documents said.

She was charged with murder in the first degree and assault. Prosecutors recommended her bail be set at $1 million.

She is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 6.